Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,123 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of The Providence Service worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,398,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 63,901 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,492.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.95.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

