Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in March

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NWARF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

