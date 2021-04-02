Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.92

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 1101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVMI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

