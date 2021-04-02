Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 550,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 608.7 days.

NVZMF stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

