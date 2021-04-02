Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.82.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

