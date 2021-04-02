Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 50,749 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $46,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.