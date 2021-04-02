Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268,761 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Perrigo worth $45,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

