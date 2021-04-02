Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 691,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $47,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $14,443,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter.

SRCL opened at $68.11 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

