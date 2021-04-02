Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 222.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,528,558 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of First Horizon worth $46,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,897,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,075 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,395,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.