Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of IDEX worth $50,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $212.25 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $212.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.12. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

