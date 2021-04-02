Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587,076 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $44,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

