Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 77,803 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,803 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of RealPage worth $44,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.28.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.