NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3,968.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVR’s disciplined business model, and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks are likely to generate more returns for its shareholders in the long term. Moreover, solid housing market fundamentals in the United States has been driving its performance. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. New orders increased a notable 40% from the prior year to 6,681 units in the fourth quarter. Average sales price of new orders also inched up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Although shares of NVR have outperformed the industry over the past six months, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. Also, higher land and labor costs, and stretched valuation are raising concerns.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,977.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,785.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,294.72 and a 1-year high of $4,832.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,617.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,286.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in NVR by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NVR by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

