Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $8.15. Ocugen shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 142,867 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.