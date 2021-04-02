Offshift Market Capitalization Hits $11.06 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Offshift has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift token can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00007067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

