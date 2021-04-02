Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 54,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $259,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.