Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.