Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

