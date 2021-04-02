Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $34,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $88.20 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,542 shares of company stock worth $1,549,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

