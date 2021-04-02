Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 233,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 113,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

