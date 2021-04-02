ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $141,360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after buying an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,149 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

