OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

OCFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Finally, SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

