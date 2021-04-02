Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Update

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Shares of Onex stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.36. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

Get Onex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONEXF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.