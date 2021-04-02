Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

