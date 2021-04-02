Oppenheimer Comments on S&P Global Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2022 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

SPGI opened at $362.65 on Friday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in S&P Global by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

