Oppenheimer Cuts Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target to $20.00

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $68.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

FREQ stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $254,379.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

