Oppenheimer Weighs in on Moody’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2021 earnings at $10.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.08.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $306.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $192.00 and a 52 week high of $307.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

