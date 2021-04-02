O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $502.36.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $507.82 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $288.94 and a one year high of $512.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.99 and a 200 day moving average of $458.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

