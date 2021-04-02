Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $118,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,382.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,299.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,203.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,237.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

