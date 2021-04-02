Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total transaction of $1,081,955.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $352.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.98 and its 200-day moving average is $334.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

