Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,294,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $13,299,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

NYSE:AYX opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -313.48, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $817,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,661 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,046 over the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

