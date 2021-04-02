Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 160 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 337,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.18 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $136.65 and a twelve month high of $273.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

