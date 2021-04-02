Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,502,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.