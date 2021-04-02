Ouroboros Market Capitalization Tops $187,780.49 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $187,780.49 and approximately $4,332.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00066593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00284279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00091046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.40 or 0.00740310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars.

