Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Insider Sells $476,077.30 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shana Carol Neal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14.

Shares of OMI opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

