Paloma Partners Management Co Has $388,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,722,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 669,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,590,000 after buying an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,798,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

NYSE RGA opened at $127.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.