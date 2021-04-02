Paloma Partners Management Co Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ambarella by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

