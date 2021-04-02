Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 16,001 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.05% of Vermilion Energy worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

