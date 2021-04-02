Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,906 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

