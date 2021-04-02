Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 19,945 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Arconic were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

