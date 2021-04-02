Pan Orient Energy Corp. Buys 50,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,800.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$7,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$19,995.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$2,790.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 33,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$30,030.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$8,075.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 17,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00.

Shares of CVE POE opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.96.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

