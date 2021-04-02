Pan Orient Energy Corp. Buys 50,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 531,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,350.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,995.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,000.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,790.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 33,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,075.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 17,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

CVE POE opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.