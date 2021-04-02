Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s previous close.

PANR stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.66.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.