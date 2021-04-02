Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s previous close.
PANR stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.66.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.
