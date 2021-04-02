Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $8.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC downgraded Paramount Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.85.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.