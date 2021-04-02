Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives $28.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Parex Resources stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

