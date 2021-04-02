Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.54

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.54 and last traded at C$32.03, with a volume of 229775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 77.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.01%.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

