Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Patrick Industries worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 739.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $2,349,156.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,777 shares of company stock worth $17,032,322 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

