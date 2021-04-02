Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0294 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 838.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $7,557.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00054112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 819.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.12 or 0.00673682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028247 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

