Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.28. 1,695,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.