Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 236,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.90. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

